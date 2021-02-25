LSUS COMPUTER SCIENCE PROGRAM RANKED NO. 10 IN TOP 55 MOST AFFORDABLE CYBER SECURITY PROGRAMS

Cyber Degrees EDU recently published its list of Top 55 Most Affordable Cyber Security Programs, and LSU Shreveport’s Computer Science program earned the No. 10 slot.

Cyber Degrees EDU is an industry-leader in the education field that offers a comprehensive and current set of information for students who have an interest in pursuing higher education and employment in the fields of cyber security and computer science.

“The LSUS computer Science Department is excited that our cyber security degree received this ranking,” Department Chair Richard Watson said. “We are continually growing and enhancing all of our degree plans. We are currently working with GDIT to inject more industry standard technologies into our cyber security courses and to broaden our course offerings in the area.”

The Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program at LSUS aims to cultivate leaders of technology and change, who will contribute to technological and economic development in the state, region and beyond. It offers four concentrations: Software Development (ABET accredited), Cyber Security and Networking, Information Systems, and Digital Interactive Design.

Computer Science students, alongside all majors, utilize the LSUS Cyber Collaboratory. It offers a state-of-the-art immersive learning space where students, faculty, and industry partners can come together to discuss, research, and create their visions utilizing the latest technology.

“The Cyber Collaboratory provides many benefits to the students in all our programs,” Watson said. “Besides the fact that it gives our students access to a wide variety of cutting-edge technologies that they can use, it also attracts industrial partners who are often interested in providing internships to our students and in working with students and faculty on research projects.”

LSUS also offers a Master of Science in Computer Systems Technology degree with concentrations in Computer Science, Biomedical Informatics, and Business Administration. The department also offers a Minor in Computer Science.

Click here to view the ranking: https://cyberdegreesedu.org/programs/most-affordable-schools/

About LSUS

Founded in 1967, Louisiana State University Shreveport offers a wide array of nationally accredited undergraduate and graduate degree programs, including a doctoral degree. The university’s mission is to educate a diverse population of graduate and undergraduate students; engage in regional and global thought leadership through community collaboration and service; and innovate to enhance the application of knowledge and intellectual discovery through faculty and student research and creative endeavors.