LSUS CYBERSECURITY PROGRAM RANKED AS ONE OF THE MOST AFFORDABLE IN THE NATION

LSUS CYBERSECURITY PROGRAM RANKED AS ONE OF THE MOST AFFORDABLE IN THE...

LSU Shreveport’s cybersecurity program was featured in University Headquarter’s list of Top 100 Best Affordable Cybersecurity Programs. LSUS was the only Louisiana-based university to earn a place in the top twenty schools featured in the ranking.

University Headquarters (University HQ) has developed a ranking system that evaluates university programs by quality, affordability, and the likelihood of post-graduation employment. According to University HQ, affordable cybersecurity programs allow students more flexibility in their schedules to gain more experience during college through part-time or full-time work within the cybersecurity field. This field is currently in high demand and creates a variety of career options for cybersecurity graduates.

This is the second year in a row that LSUS’s cybersecurity program was featured in University HQ’s “Top 100” list. “We are excited to receive this recognition for our cybersecurity program,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, Vice Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives. “We choose to invest in this field because we understand the need to support the cybersecurity program for our region and beyond.”

LSU Shreveport currently offers a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at LSUS, and students may choose a concentration in Software Development, Information Systems, Cybersecurity and Networking, and Digital and Interactive Design. The university also offers a Master of Science in Computer Systems Technology.