LSUS Debate Team Earns Multiple Wins at Southern Forensics Championships Tournament

The LSU Shreveport Debate Team attended the 2023 Southern Forensics Championship Tournament, which took place Jan. 27-29 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
The debate team joined over 300 students from 29 different schools across 10 states. LSUS students competed in both team and individual categories.
The following LSUS students earned notable rankings during the tournament:
Bailey Brown, freshman
Quarter finalist, Novice individual debate
Daniel Davis, senior
Octofinalist, Individual varsity debate
Louisiana state varsity speaking champion
Chloe Fresne, freshman
Octofinalist, Novice individual debate
CJ Longino, freshman
Quarterfinalist, Varsity team debate
Louisiana team debate champion
Temí Sobukola, sophomore
Double octofinalist, Novice individual debate
Cameron Thoel, sophomore
Octofinalist, Novice individual debate
Quarterfinalist, Varsity team debate
Louisiana team debate champion
Jewel Thomas, senior
Semifinalist, Varsity individual debate
Louisiana state champion debater
Megan Veilleux, graduate student
Louisiana state professional speaking champion
The LSUS Debate Team collectively won the Louisiana debate sweepstakes championship.
AJ Edwards, an instructor at LSU Shreveport, has served as the LSUS Director of Debate since 2019. “It is amazing to watch all the hard work, time, and long nights and weekends pay off for our team. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for better students and team members,” said Edwards.
The LSUS Debate Team will next compete at the 2023 Dallas Baptist University Invitational on Feb 10-12.