LSUS Debate Team Earns Multiple Wins at Southern Forensics Championships Tournament

The LSU Shreveport Debate Team attended the 2023 Southern Forensics Championship Tournament, which took place Jan. 27-29 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

The debate team joined over 300 students from 29 different schools across 10 states. LSUS students competed in both team and individual categories.

The following LSUS students earned notable rankings during the tournament:

Bailey Brown, freshman

Quarter finalist, Novice individual debate

Daniel Davis, senior

Octofinalist, Individual varsity debate

Louisiana state varsity speaking champion

Chloe Fresne, freshman

Octofinalist, Novice individual debate

CJ Longino, freshman

Quarterfinalist, Varsity team debate

Louisiana team debate champion

Temí Sobukola, sophomore

Double octofinalist, Novice individual debate

Cameron Thoel, sophomore

Octofinalist, Novice individual debate

Quarterfinalist, Varsity team debate

Louisiana team debate champion

Jewel Thomas, senior

Semifinalist, Varsity individual debate

Louisiana state champion debater

Megan Veilleux, graduate student

Louisiana state professional speaking champion

The LSUS Debate Team collectively won the Louisiana debate sweepstakes championship.

AJ Edwards, an instructor at LSU Shreveport, has served as the LSUS Director of Debate since 2019. “It is amazing to watch all the hard work, time, and long nights and weekends pay off for our team. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for better students and team members,” said Edwards.

The LSUS Debate Team will next compete at the 2023 Dallas Baptist University Invitational on Feb 10-12.