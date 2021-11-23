LSUS Faculty to Share Research on Pandemic’s Impact to Louisiana Nonprofits

The Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits will host a virtual symposium on Thursday, December 2, 2021 titled, “Nonprofit Crisis Management: What We Have Learned & Where Do We Go from Here?” Faculty members from the Institute for Nonprofit Administration & Research at LSU Shreveport will facilitate this symposium. Leaders of nonprofit organizations from across Louisiana are invited to participate in the event which will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Attendees can anticipate research-based insights into the pandemic’s effect on the nonprofit sector and how those insights inform future decisions. The series of three consecutive, one-hour online sessions is the third of three symposia and is sponsored by Shell, allowing free attendance.

Professional staff, members of boards of directors, volunteers, and others interested in attending can register at https://www.lano.org by scrolling down to the Upcoming Events section and clicking on the RSVP button for the event.

The first session, “The State of Nonprofit Response to COVID-19”, will be presented by LSUS’s Dr. Heather Carpenter and Seton Hall’s Dr. Roseanne Mirabella to outline how nonprofits are coping with the pandemic from nonprofit management areas including, fundraising, financial management, volunteer management, equity, and inclusion. They will also report on the pandemic’s impact on nonprofits operating in communities of color.

The second session, “Voices from the Field: Global Pandemic, Local Response”, will be presented by LSUS’s Dr. Helen Wise and Dr. Norman Dolch with Seton Hall’s Mr. Timothy Hoffman. The presenters will lead a panel to discuss front-line perspectives from several case studies outlining regional nonprofits and their COVID-19 responses. Christa Pazzaglia of Hope Connections in Shreveport will be a guest panelist. Through interactive polling, participants will be asked to share their collective pandemic experiences.

For the third and final session, Drs. Carpenter, Dolch and Mirabella will examine nonprofit disaster response in the state beyond the pandemic in tandem with guest panelist, LSUS’s Angela Pellerin. Pellerin will provide information regarding “pandemic brain” and burnout while also offering stress management strategies that have proven effective in response to the pandemic.