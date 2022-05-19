The LSUS Foundation has created a new endowed scholarship

to honor LaPREP founder Dr. Carlos Spaht, who will retire from LSU Shreveport in

June.



The Dr. Carlos Spaht Endowed Scholarship in STEM will be available to LSU

Shreveport undergraduates majoring in math, science, engineering or technology. The

first award will be made in the 2022-23 academic year.



Dr. Spaht has spent his entire 50-year teaching career at LSU Shreveport. He joined the

faculty in 1972 and has taught math and logic. In 1992, he founded LaPREP to

encourage minority and female middle-school students to graduate from high school,

earn a college degree and pursue math and science careers.



A seven-week summer program, LaPREP introduces youngsters to college-level math

and science concepts. Students participate in hands-on activities, take field trips, and

meet professionals in fields ranging from robotics to medicine. Related programs focus

on math and science for older elementary students and video game design for high

school students.



In the past three decades, LaPREP and its related programs have served thousands of

youngsters. Dr. Spaht and his colleagues have tracked program participants to measure

success, and to date every LaPREP alum who entered high school graduated. Spaht

says all of the original 560 LaPREP participants enrolled in college, and 80 percent of

them majored in math or science.



“We always encourage the students and build them up,” Dr. Spaht says. “The

academics are tough, but they can do it. I teach basically the same logic concepts to

LaPREP students as I do to my college students here at LSUS.”



In 2007 Dr. Spaht was named U.S. Professor of the Year for his work with the program.

“LaPREP has been the crown jewel of our annual summer camp offerings, and the

positive impact of the program on individuals, families, and our community is

immeasurable. Because of this, no one associated with LSUS has achieved a greater

impact than Carlos Spaht in supporting and serving K-12 students of this region,” said

LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark.



Dr. Spaht grew up in Baton Rouge and earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral

degrees from LSU. He entered the Army and rose to the rank of Captain, serving as

Operations Research Analyst in support of the Chief of Staff of the Army at the

Pentagon in Washington, D.C., from 1970 to 1972.



As he prepared to leave the Army, he was weighing his career options – and turned

down a chance at wealth for the teaching job at LSUS.



“I had a couple of friends who wanted me to stay in Washington. We were like the three

musketeers. One was starting a business,” Dr. Spaht recalls. “My friends ended up

making millions of dollars in just a few years. I came to LSUS for an interview, and I fell

in love with LSUS. Honestly, I would have been unhappy working at that company. I

think I was called to be a teacher.”