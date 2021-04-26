LSUS GREEK ORGANIZATIONS RAISE $1800 FOR ROY’S KIDS IN PENNY WAR

Shreveport, LA—LSU Shreveport’s Greek organizations raised $1,762 in pennies for Roy’s Kids during its annual Greek Week.

The Greek Council, made up of at least one representative from each Greek organization, wanted to celebrate the philanthropic element of Greek life through a Penny War for Roy’s Kids, a local charity planning to host various events to help underprivileged children in the Shreveport/Bossier area.

“LSUS Greek Life prioritizes serving others,” Student Involvement and Greek Life Coordinator Rebekah Hensley said. “This was just one of several efforts to make a mark in the community. Student members of the LSUS Greek organizations have come up with creative ways to raise money and collect donations for a variety of local and national causes. Even in unprecedented times, it is reassuring to know that students can come together to support those in need.”

For the competition, each Greek organization was given a bucket to hold their change. The challenge was to have the most points at the end of Greek Week. Pennies were considered positive points, while silver change was considered negative points (1 penny = 1 point, 1 nickel = -5, 1 dime = -10, etc.). The friendly competition heated up as the organizations tried sabotaging their competition with the negating silver change.

The organizations who participated were Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity (TKE), Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Phi Mu fraternity, Sigma Phi Iota Sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

