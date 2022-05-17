LSUS HONORS 2022 STUDENT LEADERS, PROFESSOR OF THE YEAR

SHREVEPORT, LA — LSU Shreveport recently held the Student Leadership Awards, an annual ceremony that honors the work that students and student organizations do for the campus and the local community. All nominations were made by students or student committees.

Angel Martin, Director of Student Activities and Recreational Sports at LSUS, opened the ceremony with praise for the students who have continued to be involved in student organizations, especially throughout the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is because of these students that LSUS is more than a school. It is a community,” says Martin. “Pandemic or not, this has an impact and will always be celebrated.”

The event also honored the Professor of the Year, who was chosen from over two hundred nominations. The Student Government Association (SGA) selected two members of faculty from each college at LSUS. Of the six nominees, Dr. Cory Coehoorn of the College of Education and Human Development received the honor of Professor of the Year. “Dr. Coehoorn has directly shaped my undergraduate experience. Whether I am struggling in a class or just need some advice, I know that Dr. C will dedicate his time and energy in helping me,” said one student in their nomination. “If you ask any student about Dr. C, I guarantee that you will hear nothing but amazing reviews. He truly is the best educator that I have ever had the privilege to work under.”

The student awards are as follows:

Greek Leaders of the Year – Joshua Bailey, Christian Littleton

Greek Organization of the Year – Phi Mu

Outstanding Student Activities Board Member of the Year – Kaleb Lewis

Outstanding New Student Organization – American Marketing Association – Collegiate Chapter

Outstanding Growth of a Student Organization – Active Minds

Outstanding Community Service – Friends of MSF

Outstanding Campus Engagement – Catholic Student Union

Outstanding Advisor of the Year – Dalila Salazar

Outstanding Student Leader of the Year – Ryan LaFitte

Outstanding Student Organization of the Year – Friends of MSF

Outstanding Service Award – SGA Secretary, Annabella Larsen; SGA Vice President, Jacob Marsala; SGA President, Abbey Gibson

SGA Senator of the Year – Katelyn Schneider