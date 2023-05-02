Home News-Free LSUS honors employees in first service awards event since 2019

LSUS honors employees in first service awards event since 2019

By
BPT Staff
-

On a day when 96 LSUS faculty and staff were honored for reaching milestone years of service Monday, there was only one who received a standing ovation at the 2023 Service Awards. 

Dr. Carlos Spaht was recognized for 50 years of service at LSUS, buoyed by his transformative LaPREP program, a math and science summer camp that targets minority and female students.  

The program, started in 1992, has introduced thousands of Shreveport middle schoolers to potential careers in math and science. 

Spaht, a math professor who was named U.S. Professor of the Year in 2007 and Louisiana Professor of the Year in 1997, retired in 2022. 

“The legacy of he’s left through LaPREP is just amazing,” said LSUS chancellor Larry Clark. “He represents what it’s all about by giving and giving and caring. 

“It’s really true for all of the people who have received awards here today.” 

The 96 honorees is by far and away the most since the awards ceremony began, but the previous three recognitions were cancelled – two because of COVID-19 and the third because of supply chain issues with trophies and awards. 

Four years of honorees were rolled into one hour thanks to the efficiency of the LSUS Human Resources staff. 

Three others hit the 40-year mark in Dr. Wayne Gustavson, Dr. Bill Pederson and Dr. Harvey Rubin, 

Gustavson taught chemistry and brought his chemistry magic shows to children for more than 30 years. 

Pederson, a history professor and holder of the first endowed chair at LSUS (American Studies Endowed Chair), founded the only International Lincoln Center in the country. The center focuses on Abraham Lincoln’s legacy abroad. 

Rubin teaches courses in economics and finance in the College of Business. He’s been a force in the community, serving on many boards and consulting on insurance and financial services while helping LSUS obtain numerous grants and outside funding. 

The LSUS Foundation sponsors the annual ceremony, providing funding for the awards. Faculty and staff serving 10-25 years received a pin, 30 years received a watch, 35 years a clock and 40 years and up crystal bowls. 

Employees recognized Monday represented nearly 1,200 years of service 

50 Years of Service 

Carlos Spaht 

40 Years of Service 

Wayne Gustavson 

Bill Pederson 

Harvey Rubin 

35 Years of Service 

Douglas Bible 

Mary Hall  

Terry Harris 

Mary Jarzabek 

Shelby Keith 

Binshan Lin 

Cleatta Morris 

30 Years of Service 

Stephanie Aamodt 

Stephen Banks 

Thomas Dubose 

Kenna Franklin 

Rogers Martin 

Robert Miciotto 

Jeffrey Sadow 

Kay Stebbins 

Helen Taylor 

25 Years of Service 

Robert Alford 

Paula Atkins 

Julie Atkinson 

Marva Cummings 

Fermand Garlington 

Scott Hardwick 

Yong Hwang 

Ronald Hooper 

Gary Joiner 

Martha Lawler 

Kyle Pierce 

Christopher Smith 

Cheryl White 

20 Years of Service 

Blake Dunnavent 

Jeri Dupree 

John Fortenberry 

Allen Garcie 

Susan Gutierrez 

Stacey Hargis 

Jacqueline Langford 

Mary Lusk 

Elahe Mahdavian 

Sanjay Menon 

Meredith Nelson 

Dolly Salter 

Brian Salvatore 

Timothy Shaughnessy 

Elmer Tingler 

Marjan Trutschl 

Laura Upshaw 

Kristie Weeks 

Linda Wimbley 

Helen Wise 

15 Years of Service 

Alicia Atkins 

Darlenna Atkins 

Charles Boyd 

Matyas Buzgo 

Chelsey Chance 

Amy Erickson 

Kristin Fiser 

Kathi Garcie 

Trey Gibson 

William Hale 

Jacqueline Hines 

Kevin Jones 

Kevin Krug 

Tracy Lear 

Zsolt Lengvarszky 

Elisabeth Liebert 

Angel Martin 

Tulin Melancon 

Alexander Mikaberidze 

Ranae Moran 

Lisa Pickering 

Kermit Poling 

Tibor Szarvas 

Linda Webster 

Melinda West 

Mary Lois White 

Katherine Wickstrom 

Bill Wolfe 

10 Years of Service 

Sherri Bohannon 

Lisa Cooper 

Nathan Dunams 

Jason Elliot 

James Jackson 

Tami Knotts 

Julie Lessiter 

Michael Meeks 

Sam Partington 

Glenda Poole 

Teresa Rice 

Brian Sherman 

Kerry Shockley 

Vickie Smith 

Riley Young 

Previous articleBCPD on the scene of officer involved shooting

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR