LSUS honors employees in first service awards event since 2019

On a day when 96 LSUS faculty and staff were honored for reaching milestone years of service Monday, there was only one who received a standing ovation at the 2023 Service Awards.
Dr. Carlos Spaht was recognized for 50 years of service at LSUS, buoyed by his transformative LaPREP program, a math and science summer camp that targets minority and female students.
The program, started in 1992, has introduced thousands of Shreveport middle schoolers to potential careers in math and science.
Spaht, a math professor who was named U.S. Professor of the Year in 2007 and Louisiana Professor of the Year in 1997, retired in 2022.
“The legacy of he’s left through LaPREP is just amazing,” said LSUS chancellor Larry Clark. “He represents what it’s all about by giving and giving and caring.
“It’s really true for all of the people who have received awards here today.”
The 96 honorees is by far and away the most since the awards ceremony began, but the previous three recognitions were cancelled – two because of COVID-19 and the third because of supply chain issues with trophies and awards.
Four years of honorees were rolled into one hour thanks to the efficiency of the LSUS Human Resources staff.
Three others hit the 40-year mark in Dr. Wayne Gustavson, Dr. Bill Pederson and Dr. Harvey Rubin,
Gustavson taught chemistry and brought his chemistry magic shows to children for more than 30 years.
Pederson, a history professor and holder of the first endowed chair at LSUS (American Studies Endowed Chair), founded the only International Lincoln Center in the country. The center focuses on Abraham Lincoln’s legacy abroad.
Rubin teaches courses in economics and finance in the College of Business. He’s been a force in the community, serving on many boards and consulting on insurance and financial services while helping LSUS obtain numerous grants and outside funding.
The LSUS Foundation sponsors the annual ceremony, providing funding for the awards. Faculty and staff serving 10-25 years received a pin, 30 years received a watch, 35 years a clock and 40 years and up crystal bowls.
Employees recognized Monday represented nearly 1,200 years of service
50 Years of Service
Carlos Spaht
40 Years of Service
Wayne Gustavson
Bill Pederson
Harvey Rubin
35 Years of Service
Douglas Bible
Mary Hall
Terry Harris
Mary Jarzabek
Shelby Keith
Binshan Lin
Cleatta Morris
30 Years of Service
Stephanie Aamodt
Stephen Banks
Thomas Dubose
Kenna Franklin
Rogers Martin
Robert Miciotto
Jeffrey Sadow
Kay Stebbins
Helen Taylor
25 Years of Service
Robert Alford
Paula Atkins
Julie Atkinson
Marva Cummings
Fermand Garlington
Scott Hardwick
Yong Hwang
Ronald Hooper
Gary Joiner
Martha Lawler
Kyle Pierce
Christopher Smith
Cheryl White
20 Years of Service
Blake Dunnavent
Jeri Dupree
John Fortenberry
Allen Garcie
Susan Gutierrez
Stacey Hargis
Jacqueline Langford
Mary Lusk
Elahe Mahdavian
Sanjay Menon
Meredith Nelson
Dolly Salter
Brian Salvatore
Timothy Shaughnessy
Elmer Tingler
Marjan Trutschl
Laura Upshaw
Kristie Weeks
Linda Wimbley
Helen Wise
15 Years of Service
Alicia Atkins
Darlenna Atkins
Charles Boyd
Matyas Buzgo
Chelsey Chance
Amy Erickson
Kristin Fiser
Kathi Garcie
Trey Gibson
William Hale
Jacqueline Hines
Kevin Jones
Kevin Krug
Tracy Lear
Zsolt Lengvarszky
Elisabeth Liebert
Angel Martin
Tulin Melancon
Alexander Mikaberidze
Ranae Moran
Lisa Pickering
Kermit Poling
Tibor Szarvas
Linda Webster
Melinda West
Mary Lois White
Katherine Wickstrom
Bill Wolfe
10 Years of Service
Sherri Bohannon
Lisa Cooper
Nathan Dunams
Jason Elliot
James Jackson
Tami Knotts
Julie Lessiter
Michael Meeks
Sam Partington
Glenda Poole
Teresa Rice
Brian Sherman
Kerry Shockley
Vickie Smith
Riley Young