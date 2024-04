LSUS inducts second class into First Generation Honors Society

One-hundred-twenty-eight students and eight faculty/staff were inducted into LSUS’s second-ever class of the Tri-Alpha Honor Society, which recognizes the accomplishments of first-generation students.

The term “first-generation” refers to students or graduates in which neither parent has a four-year college degree.

The in-person and online ceremonies this past week was LSUS’s second induction class after the University opened a chapter this past fall and inducted its first class in December.

Students are listed below in table form and were inducted with the following faculty/staff: Rebecca Bogie (Assistant Dean, College of Business), Rhonda Failey (Director of Online Learning), Victoria Fowler (Admissions Application Analyst), Rachel McDonald (Assistant Professor of Fine Arts), Christopher Miles (Undergraduate Transfer Coordinator), Angie Nichols (Graduate Studies Coordinator/MHA grad student), Juanita Paul (Facilitator of Nursing & Allied Health/Med student), Renae Taylor (MPH Graduate Coordinator).

UNDERGRADUATES

Shakia Allen Sociology

Karsyn Arrington Public Health

Courtney Audleman Secondary Education

Renee Bodin Digital Arts

Amy Brown Psychology

Sarah Causey Psychology

Logan Cruey History

Chastine Dias Criminal Justice

Demingo Harris Management

Jana Khawaldeh Public Health

Katherine Lovewell Sociology

Janelle Mascagni Mass Communication

Kayla Mills Public Health

Majed Shawakha Computer Science

Sue Yacovissi General Studies

Mitchell Davenport Management

Kaleigh Miles Early Childhood Education

Timothy Nailes Management

GRADUATE STUDENTS

Shakendra Bailey Business Administration

Shanell Dotson Health Administration

Antonio Dukes Education

Michael Enyam Public Health

Tenisha Lesane Public Health

Kirsten Nolan Counseling

Tiffany Sandifer PHD Educational Leadership

Oneisha Thompson Counseling

Tyshaunas Washington Public Health

Roxanna Aidi Business Administration

Francisco Alamo Business Administration

Nia Ambrose Education

Carlos Anding Educational Leadership

James Antoon Educational Leadership

Christian Aswell Business Administration

Gina Austin Health Administration

Khadijah Belton Health Administration

Kelly Berne Nonprofit Administration

Karen Bonura Business Administration

Curstin Boudreaux Business Administration

Jaim Bourg Business Administration

Thanh Brooks Business Administration

Lakisha Brown Business Administration

Albert Butler Business Administration

Lenka Canizalez Business Administration

Melissa Cantu Health Administration

Lisa Coltogirone Education

Heather Dilldine Business Administration

Shamyra Donald Business Administration

Michelle Ducote Education

Sabrina Duet Business Administration

Louis Echefu Computer Science

Andrea Edwards Nonprofit Administration

Franklin Ekelem Business Administration

Janie Flores Business Administration

Louquyhanta Foster Education

Lisa Fotheringham Business Administration

Mark Gagliano Business Administration

Brandon Gallegos Business Administration

Christopher Gilbody Business Administration

Christie Governale Business Administration

Whitney Greathouse Education

Victoria Ham Public Health

Martin Hengst Jr. Business Administration

Courtney Hicks Education

Amada Hill Public Health

Joseph Holcomb III Business Administration

Amber Isbill Business Administration

Ramone Jefferson Business Administration

Taven Johnson Public Health

Kenari Jones Public Health

Marcia Jordan Business Administration

Alyrique Joseph Public Health

Dawn Kendall Business Administration

Madison Kennedy Counseling

Isabella Keshishian Education

Irasema La Hoz Business Administration

Yasema La Hoz Business Administration

Henri Lamothe Health Administration

Darath Lang Business Administration

Jessica LeBlanc Education

Jewel Lewis Business Administration

Lisa Lewis-Roy Education

Angela Litwiler Business Administration

Elizabeth Ljubetic Business Administration

Manuel Lopez Business Administration

Mary McDaniels Business Administration

Priscila Mello Business Administration

Shaquee Miller Business Administration

Angela Mitchell Business Administration

Sharon Moody Education

Kristina Moors Business Administration

Delous Morgan Education

William Nunery Business Administration

Chinonye Okpe Computer Science

Myryum Parker Business Administration

Randee Parsons Health Administration

Jaden Priebe Business Administration

Nyani Randolph Educational Leadership

Travis Raymond Health Administration

Mark Rizkalla Business Administration

Kristi Robert Education

Dustin Rolan Business Administration

Heather Saputo Business Administration

Kimberly Seitz Business Administration

Kashonda Sewell Education

Hilda Shams Business Administration

Angela Shelby Educational Leadership

Solomon Shujaa Business Administration

Deronn Smith Health Administration

Vishayla Stewart Business Administration

Kyrial Stewart Health Administration

Jennifer Storey Educational Leadership

Aubrey Tabor Education

Kristy Therrien Health Administration

Miranda Thompson Business Administration

Totrinh Tran Business Administration

Jerimy Turman Business Administration

Tori Velez Health Administration

Kendra Walker Health Administration

Nathan Ware Business Administration

Kiara Washington Education

Joshua Wilkinson Health Administration

Amanda Williams Business Administration

Hilary Williams Health Administration

Sharekia Winn Education

Michelle Zarate Business Administration