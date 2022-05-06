LSUS/LSUHS’S MASTER OF PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAM RANKED 4TH NATIONALLY BY FORTUNE MAGAZINE

Fortune, the American business magazine, recently named LSU Shreveport’s Master of Public Health (MPH) program fourth in the nation in its first-ever MPH program ranking.

Fortune highlighted the Shreveport-based MPH program’s affordability and high retention rates in its ranking. Additionally, the program is fully accredited by the Council on Education of Public Health (CEPH).

The MPH program is a collaborative effort between LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport. The universities work together to offer a unique and valuable program that prepares students for diverse roles in public health. Dr. Dennis Wissing, Dean of the College of Education and Human Development at LSUS, said, “Since 2007, this dual degree in Public Health between LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport has been successful in providing a well-coordinated curriculum between the two institutions along with attracting not only US students, but a good percentage of international students.”

The MPH program offers on-campus and 100% online options to accommodate both local and distance learners. “The launch of our [online] program just two months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic has already provided students from all parts of the country with an accredited Master of Public Health Degree,” Director Dr. Jill Rush-Kolodzey said. “The success of the program is directly related to the diversity and expertise of the faculty and the support from LSUS and LSUHS.”

While the MPH program attracts students from all over the world, it also addresses a critical need for more health-related educational opportunities across the ArkLaTex. “We are so pleased that our MPH program has received recognition as one of the best in the country, but it really comes as no surprise!” said Dr. Sharon Dunn, Dean for the School of Allied Health Professions (SAHP) at LSU Health Shreveport. “Given the pandemic, all eyes have been on public health and this collaborative program between LSUS and LSUHS-SAHP has certainly risen to the challenge. It is a great testimony of how our LSU System creates collaborative synergies, allowing us to take advantage of our collective strengths to meet our community’s needs!”