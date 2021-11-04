LSUS Noel Memorial Library Showcases “Through Sea and Ice: Oceanic Exploration” Exhibit

The James Smith Noel Collection, housed in LSUS’s Noel Memorial Library, is hosting its latest exhibit, “Through Sea and Ice: Oceanic Exploration.” Visitors can sail the South Seas and explore the Arctic North with famous explorers of the 18th through 20th centuries Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until December 21, 2021.

“We, in the Noel Collection, love showing off the items that are available,” Director of Noel Collection and Associate Librarian Martha Lawler said. “Mr. Noel had several areas of interest and one of the largest areas of the collection is devoted to travel and exploration.”

“Since the winter months will soon be upon us, we chose some fascinating items on Arctic exploration. However, if you would prefer warmer climates, the family of Norman Kinsey have generously donated some very nice books about Captain Cook’s voyages in the South Seas during the 18th century. There are many lovely, very detailed illustrations – including the first known published illustration of a kangaroo! These items are especially intriguing and beguiling, all at once, and we love to share them.”

Per university recommendations, guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering at all times while on the LSUS campus. For more information, contact Martha Lawler at 318-798-4163 or martha.lawler@lsus.edu.

