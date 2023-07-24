LSUS offers cybersecurity certificates through online boot camps

Are you interested in starting a cybersecurity career but don’t have the time or money to pursue a college degree?

LSUS offers online cybersecurity boot camps to assist both aspiring professionals wanting to break into the field and current information technology employees to sharpen skills and boost resumes.

Partnering with Infosec, a leading provider of cybersecurity training, LSUS offers a variety of training through the Continuing Education department.

“There is no replacement for a college degree, but some people may not be in a position to pursue a four-year degree from a time and money standpoint,” said Tulin Melancon, the director of conferences and institute at the LSUS Division of Continuing Education Department. “LSUS offers certificate opportunities in a variety of fields, and cybersecurity is a field that’s drawing a lot of interest.

“These certificates are designed to prepare learners to sit and pass national exams, jumpstarting your career and making you work-ready.”

Some camps are 4-6 months in length designed to help newcomers land certifications and their first jobs while other camps are 3-7 days of live immersive training targeting current professionals.

To view and register for any of the cybersecurity camps, visit LSUS Continuing Education at lsus.edu/continuing-ed/information-technology and click on the desired camp.

Newcomers to the field can sign up for the Cybersecurity Boot Camp, a six-month online training program in which the student learns at their own pace. Students learn in a virtual lab environment with access to online coaching sessions with instructors.

This camp is designed to train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals to handle advanced and critical threats.

Students can expect to spend 15-25 hours per week on course material that will prepare them for careers as a Cyber Crime Investigator, Cybersecurity Engineer, Cybersecurity Analyst, Pentester and Vulnerability Analyst.

The course will prep students to test for one of the following certification exams – CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA CySA+, Certified Ethical Hacking, CompTIA Pentest+.

The cost of this camp is $4,275. All camps have payment options available.

Similar camps exist in Ethical Hacking, Information Systems Auditor, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Front-End Web Developer among others.

For current professionals, immersive online bootcamps lasting 3-7 days exist to gain or improve skills.

The CompTIA Security+ boot camp is a five-day online camp that covers top security issues and practices while preparing for the CompTIA+ SY0-601 exam.

There aren’t any requirements to enroll, but 1-2 years of experience working with information systems and networking is recommended.

The cost is $2,799 with multiple camps being offered per month.

The Ethical Hacking Dual Cert Boot Camp teaches students how to legally and ethically discover security vulnerabilities before they are exploited by cybercriminals.

This five-day camp will lay the groundwork for the CEH and Pentest+ certifications.

Similar camps include CompTIA Security+ and Microsoft Azure among others.

Perhaps someone may not know if cybersecurity is the right field for them.

LSUS offers a free online cybersecurity session through Campus Federal Credit Union. The next two-hour session is Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.