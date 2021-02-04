LSUS RANKED FIRST IN THE NATION AGAIN AMONG THE TOP 50 MBA PROGRAMS

Shreveport, LA–LSU Shreveport has been recognized as first in the nation for the second year in a row on a top 50 MBA programs list. This 2021 recognition as the #1 MBA program by Intelligent.com joins previous MBA acknowledgements for outstanding MBA programs in Entrepreneurship, Project Management, Finance, Human Resource Management, and Hospitality.

Intelligent.com evaluated only non-profit universities based on accreditation and flexibility. Programs were assessed on program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement. Universities are awarded a score of 0 to 100. LSUS scored 99.82 and was labeled as the “Intelligent Pick”. Intelligent.com also recognized the MBA Entrepreneurship program as second and the Project Management program as sixth among similar programs evaluated.

Nancy Albers, Dean of the College of Business, stated “We are thrilled to see our rigorous and accelerated MBA program recognized as first in the nation on the Intelligent.com elite list of top 50 MBA programs. It is rewarding to be recognized with a 99.82 score, which demonstrates high marks in all areas of evaluation. LSUS has embraced a mission of making high quality, relevant graduate education accessible, affordable, and achievable for business students. We define quality in terms of outcomes and are pleased that we can provide successful outcomes at an affordable price.”

The online MBA program at LSU Shreveport is consistently honored as one of the most affordable AACSB accredited programs across the nation. An MBA student at LSU Shreveport receives a graduate education focused on quality, innovation, and engagement. Areas of concentration include Accounting, Data Analytics, Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise, Finance, General Business, Hospitality and Casino Management, Human Resource Management, International Business, Marketing, and Project Management.

“Our MBA program is relevant for preparing students for their careers and offers the educational requirements for a number of industry certifications. The MBA degree is an excellent value for students seeking an accredited, engaging, and flexible program that can be completed in as few as 10 months,” said Tami Knotts, Associate Dean and MBA Director.

The online MBA is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Only five percent of all business schools worldwide meet the AACSB International’s demanding standards.

To see the ratings from Intelligent.com rankings, click here. For more information about the MBA program at LSUS, visit LSUS Online.