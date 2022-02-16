LSUS SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGY PROGRAM RECEIVES FULL APPROVAL FROM NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGISTS

Louisiana State University Shreveport’s School Psychology Program recently received National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) Full Approval. This approval is layered on top of the Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

The full approval from NASP allows the LSUS School Psychology Program to be included in the NASP database, the most effective recruitment tool at the national level. It also allows graduates of the program to be automatically eligible for the National Certificate in School Psychology and authorizes the program to provide continuing education credits to local practitioners who supervise field experiences.

“Accreditation and approval mean that LSU Shreveport can continue our mission of helping districts address the critical shortage of school psychologists and provide local communities with greater access to academic and mental health services for all children,” said Dr. Kevin Jones, Director of the School Psychology Program at LSUS.

Program faculty and staff submitted a 224-page folio to NASP for review, summarizing three years of program assessment. The goal of the submission was to prove that the program appropriately prepared graduates for the demand of professional practice in school settings.

“Recognition by NASP offers a multitude of benefits,” stated Dr. Katherine Wickstrom, Associate Dean of the College of Education and Human Development. “It certifies that coursework, field experiences, and faculty have met professional standards under a rigorous peer review process. Graduates from our program are afforded greater credential and employment opportunities, and accreditation protects the welfare of children, youth, and families by ensuring school psychologists-in-training are competently trained.”

“Receiving the maximum full accreditation for 7 years reflects on the quality of the faculty, curriculum, and students,” asserted Dr. Dennis Wissing, Dean of the College of Education and Human Development. “We are very proud!”