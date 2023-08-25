LSUS students, alumni offered free computer science workshops with certification tests

LSUS is offering free computer science workshops to students, faculty, staff and alumni in early September with an opportunity for NVIDIA certification.

The workshop Fundamentals of Accelerated Computing is designed for users with intermediate knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Sept. 7 workshop lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an opportunity to earn an NVIDIA certification via a test.

For beginners in this area, the workshop Fundamentals of Deep Learning will be offered Sept. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an opportunity to earn an NVIDIA certification via a test.

Students and staff can also brush up on the Louisiana Optical Network Initiative (LONI) by LSU Baton Rouge’s High Performance Computing team. This Sept. 7 workshop is for beginners from 3-4 p.m.

Users can sign up for these workshops by the end of Aug. 31 as long as space is available with this form.

“The workshops for beginners are great ways to get a quick immersion into artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Dr. Subjahit Chakrabarty, an associate professor and director of the LSUS masters program in Computer Systems Technology. “The intermediate workshop is for users who have some knowledge of the field and want to dive into high performance computing.

“Through our partnership with NVIDIA, users can gain industry-accepted certifications that can boost their knowledge and their resumes.”

NVIDIA is a world leader in artificial intelligence computing.