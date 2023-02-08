LSUS Students Win Advertising Awards for Work in Digital Arts

Seven students from LSU Shreveport received awards for their digital art submissions during the 2023 American Advertising Awards Gala on Feb. 4.

The Shreveport-Bossier chapter of the American Advertising Federation hosted a local competition where entrants submitted the works they created for advertising projects that occurred in 2022. Professionals and students participated in the competition, and recipients of Gold and Silver Addy awards are eligible to advance to the district competition.

The following LSUS students received recognition during the 2023 American Advertising Awards Gala:

Jacqueline Bacud

“International Tuesdays”

Elements of Advertising: Illustration — Campaign, Gold

Best of Show

Cassidi Ebarb

“We Grow Together Nonprofit Campaign”

Cross-Platform: Campaign, Gold

Sarah Hammonds

“Museum Magazine Illustration”

Elements of Advertising: Illustration — Single, Bronze

“Lasermax Web Banner”

Online/Interactive Advertising & Promotion: Web Banner Ads or Website Takeovers, Silver

“Sherwin Williams Annual Report”

Sales & Marketing: Printed Annual Report or Brochure, Silver

Britnie Joyce

“We Grow Together Nonprofit Campaign”

Cross-Platform: Campaign, Gold

Aubrey Ridenour

“We Grow Together Nonprofit Campaign”

Cross-Platform: Campaign, Gold

Livia Schneider

“We Grow Together Nonprofit Campaign”

Cross-Platform: Campaign, Gold

Sarah Wynn

“We Grow Together Nonprofit Campaign”

Cross-Platform: Campaign, Gold

Jacqueline Bacud, a graduate student at LSUS and winner of Best of Show, shared the importance of students showcasing their work. “Competitions such as the Addy’s provide students like me a platform to not only showcase my skills and gain recognition, but also receive valuable feedback from industry professionals. These competitions can open up new opportunities and networks; and most importantly, help us grow and advance in our future careers,” said Bacud.

Rachel McDonald, an assistant professor in the LSUS Digital Arts program, remarked on her students who earned a Gold Addy award for their submission titled “We Grow Together Nonprofit Campaign.” “I am fortunate to have had a great group of dedicated, creative students enrolled in the inaugural semester of DA 494: Design for Social Good. Seeing my students win two awards on the same night was an incredible feeling because I know just how much work they each put into the project and how much they truly deserve the recognition,” said McDonald.

About LSUS

Founded in 1967, Louisiana State University Shreveport offers a wide array of nationally accredited undergraduate and graduate degree programs, including a doctoral degree. As Shreveport-Bossier’s only public regional four-year campus, LSUS’s mission is to educate a diverse population of graduate and undergraduate students; engage in regional and global thought leadership through community collaboration and service; and innovate to enhance the application of knowledge and intellectual discovery through faculty and student research and creative endeavors.