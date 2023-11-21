LSUS to host annual Mental Health Awareness and Substance Abuse Prevention Conference

LSUS Continuing Education will host the annual Mental Health Awareness and Substance Abuse Prevention Conference on Dec. 1. This in-person event will enable continual training for professionals in our community to earn up to six clinical Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

The conference is an opportunity for counselors, school psychologists, psychologists, social workers, and teachers to make improvements to mental health and substance abuse prevention efforts. The morning keynote session with Dr. Robert Stevens will focus on effective engagement for families, teachers, staff, and clinicians to help unite them in facing school-based mental health. This mutual collaboration is vital to provide critical skills to practitioners as they advocate and assist with prevention and intervention services.

During the lunch session, Dr. Katherine Wickstrom will address gaps in local services for high school and higher education students.

“There is a growing need for increased awareness, program development and implementation, as well as collaboration among the stakeholders who help children, youth, and young adults with mental health and substance abuse difficulties,” said Dr. Wickstrom, Associate Dean, College of Education and Human Development at LSUS.

Stakeholders in K-12 include anyone who engages with youth every day. From teachers, counselors, administrators, school psychologists, social workers, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, families, and clinicians who must work together to implement effective interventions.

Dr. Dudley Chewning’s afternoon session will cover who tells us what trauma is and effective methods to reduce its impact.

“If we know what our national health hazard is, we know the cause, the creator, the antidote but we are failing our clients,” Dr. Chewning said. “Too many are ill prepared to assist those they oversee, nor do they know how to measure their processes.”

The Annual Mental Health Awareness and Substance Abuse Prevention Conference will present the latest evidence-based and best practices for implementation in mental health and substance abuse prevention. For details on the agenda, and to register for the conference, visit the LSUS Continuing Education website at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=884