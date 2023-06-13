LSUS’s DICE office hosting three events in busy June

The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at LSUS has another busy month as it recognizes diverse groups in three separate events.

DICE will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage on Wednesday with an event on the third floor of Noel Memorial Library.

The office will continue its programming with a Juneteenth celebration on June 19 and a Pride painting event on June 22.

“June is an action-packed month for us, although we target different groups in every month of the year,” said Dr. Kenna Franklin, assistant vice provost for diversity, inclusion and community engagement. “In all of our events, we promote a sense of awareness and provide content and information that secures a base of understanding for our audience.

“We want our campus and community to be well-rounded individuals that have experience with a diverse group of people, and that ties into our goal of creating a sense of belonging for all of our students.”

The AAPI Heritage event Wednesday will feature guest speaker Dr. Julie Harris, a local physical therapist who owns and operates Shreveport Aquatic and Land Therapies.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will include a performance group as well as spring rolls, egg rolls and boba tea.

Juneteenth Community Day on June 19 brings awareness to the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Despite U.S. president Abraham Lincoln issuing the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 that changed the legal status of enslaved African Americans, that executive order wasn’t enforced until Union troops gained control of that territory.

Texas was the last Confederate holdout in the Civil War, and Union major general Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for the enslaved in Texas on June 19, 1865.

LSUS is commemorating this event with the “Senses of Freedom,” including food, music and stories that bring a contemporary message to the moment.

The event takes place at the UC Theater from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Guests wishing to participate in Celebrating Pride with Painting in the Port should RSVP by phone at 318-797-5094.

The painting event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with step-by-step paintings that people of any skill can duplicate.

The paintings take place June 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UC Port.

All supplies will be provided.