LSUS’s LaPIXEL Academy offers teens chance to create video game

Are you worried that your teenager is going to spend their entire summer playing their favorite video game console or computer game?

Sign them up for the LaPIXEL Academy at LSUS, and they’ll use their gaming interest to develop creative and strategic skills in designing their own video game.

The camp, which runs June 3-28, lasts from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day on the LSUS campus. Lunch is provided.

Eligible students are aged 13-17 with at least a 2.5 GPA who submit a statement about why they’d like to participate in the video game design program. Students can apply at www.lapixelacademy.com, and candidates will be selected for participation from the applicant pool.

Applications are currently being accepted with an April 30 deadline.

“The LaPIXEL Academy presents participants with the unique, hands-on opportunity to not only create their own video games but also to learn what it’s like to do this in an exciting, team-based environment,” said Allen Garcie, director of the LaPIXEL Digital Arts and Media Academy. “They’ll develop skills related to character design and animation, storytelling and creativity, video game development and much more.

“Most importantly, this program is all about having fun and requires no prior experience. Our staff will be there to help every step of the way.”

Participants will present their playable video game at the end of the camp.

The camp is free thanks to sponsorship from LaPREP. LaPREP is a summer enrichment program which identifies, encourages and instructs competent middle and early high school students in math, science and engineering.

The LaPIXEL Academy is a collaborative undertaking with the LSUS Digital Arts program as students are taught how to use software like Adobe Photoshop and GameMaker Studio that are used in lucrative fields such as advertising, cyber security, bio-imagery and computer gaming.

The academy, entering its eighth year, has had more than 100 participants during that span.

For more information, contact Allen Garcie at [email protected] or at [email protected].