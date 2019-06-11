Lt. Col. Ollie Frederic Mims, USAF (Ret)

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services to celebrate the life of Ollie Frederick “Fred” Mims, 88, will be at 3 PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Park, officiated by Danny Bob Turner. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home beginning at 1 PM prior to the graveside service.

Fred was born December 20, 1930 in Birmingham, AL and went to be with his Lord and loving wife of 66 years, Betty Jo Mims, on June 7, 2019. He was a godly man, husband, father, athlete, veteran and professor. Both from Birmingham, he and his beloved wife, Betty Jo, met at Woodlawn High School and they spent their life together.

Fred retired after 20 years in the Airforce as the Assistant Deputy Commander of SAC with the rank of Lieutenant Colonial. He flew the F86, B47 and B52. He was a test pilot of the FB111 at Edwards AFB and also flew 52 combat missions in Vietnam. Over his 20 years in the Air Force, he earned numerous commendations and medals.

Fred was recruited by the University of Alabama where he played as the quarterback of the freshman team, and then a guard on the varsity team. He was president of the A Club at Alabama and a member of the 1953 Orange Bowl Team, where Alabama crushed Syracuse by a score of 61-6; and Alabama was the “underdog.”

He spoke publically for The Gideons in Northwest Louisiana and Northeast Texas, and was a supporter of FCA and many other charitable organizations.

He retired as a LA Tech professor in 2009. His priorities in life were his faith, country, family, friends, and The Crimson Tide. He loved to fish and spend time with his family, especially the grandkids and great grandkids.

Mr. Mims was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; son, Jimmy; and parents, Mr. and Mrs. O. E. Mims. Left to cherish Fred’s memory are his daughter, Linda Phipps with husband Billy; grandchildren, Jason Pope with wife Caryn, Erin Phipps, Hannah Tinsley, Lisa Phipps, Kendra Durham and Amy Hildago with husband Kirk; great grandchildren, Emma, Ranger, Levi, Courtney, Laikyn and Dalton; and his loyal dogs Ruby Lee and Bandit.

Serving as pallbearers for Wednesday’s service are Jim Perdue, Bobby Marlow, Lewis Conger, Kirk Hidalgo, Terry Slack and Ronnie Coker. Honorary pallbearers include Deacon Jones and Bobby Bowden.

…………………..…………..ROLL TIDE!!!………………………………….

Memorials may be made to The Gideon’s International or First Baptist Church of Bossier City, LA.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com