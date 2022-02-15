Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser Reports $2.4 Million Cash On Hand For 2023 Election Cycle; Appeal For Small Dollar Contributions Results in Almost 1,100 Donors

As reported to the Louisiana Ethics Administration Campaign Portal today, Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser (Republican) starts 2022 with an impressive $2,404,214.26 cash on hand as he prepares for the 2023 election cycle.

After cancelling most fundraising activities in 2021 due to the Lt. Governor’s focus on recovery efforts from both Hurricane Ida and the pandemic, the Lt. Governor sent a late December appeal through social media seeking small dollar amount campaign donations and received support from almost 1,100 unique contributors. Said Nungesser, “I was very pleased with the response to my request for support. I appreciate so many small donations from all across Louisiana.”

Nungesser, serving his second term as Lt. Governor, was re-elected on October 12, 2019 with 884,309 votes – the most votes received by any statewide candidate in the 2019 election cycle.