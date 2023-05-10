LT. GOVERNOR NUNGESSER MOVES TRAVEL FORWARD THIS NATIONAL TRAVEL AND TOURISM WEEK

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are marking the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week with promising increases in visitation and visitor spending.

According to research from MMGY Global, Louisiana saw 1.56 million more domestic and international visitors in 2022, attracting 42.6 million travelers, a 3.8% increase over 2021. Louisiana generated $17.1 billion in domestic and international spending in 2022 as visitor spending grew $381 million from a year ago, an increase of 2.3% over 2021.

“It’s heartening to see these ongoing increases in visitation to Louisiana. Many forecasts by national tourism research showed post-pandemic improvement would not come until 2024 or 2025,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Louisiana is ahead of schedule compared to many other states. No other state can Feed Your Soul with the incredible bounty of food, music, history and culture that Louisiana can. This year has continued to see Mardi Gras, festivals and attractions around the state experience increases in visitors. We know we are on the right track to returning to record-breaking visitor numbers.”

To return the state’s travel and tourism industry to pre-pandemic levels, Lt. Governor Nungesser initiated the Louisiana Sunshine Plan, a multi-year strategy that included marketing support, rural tourism programs, education and training, and more.

“Through strategic marketing and messaging, and programs to support our local tourist commissions and convention and visitors bureaus, we’ve been able to ensure the state is inviting the right visitors at the right time,” said Assistant Secretary of Tourism Doug Bourgeois. “This year’s NTTW theme is Travel Forward. What a great time to see these visitation increases showing that we are definitely moving travel forward in Louisiana.”

Earlier this month, Lt. Governor Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced the launch of ExploreLouisiana.com – renaming the state’s primary travel website and social media channels with the goal of inspiring more travel across Louisiana.