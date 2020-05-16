Elm Grove, LA – A private service of the life of Lynda Gayle Fairley Taylor will be held at 3 P.M . S a t u r d a y, M a y 1 6 , 2020 at Crittenden Memorial Park, Marion, Arkansas with Dr. Dave McKinney presiding. Funeral services under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home, Coushatta, Louisiana.

Mrs. Taylor passed away May 14, 2020 at The Oaks of Louisiana Health Center, Shreveport, Louisiana following a long illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on October 1, 1938 to John Gayle Fairley and Edna Gertrude Gelvin Fairley. Mrs. Taylor resided in Bossier Parish for 53 years, a member of Memorial Baptist Chapel, and a retired educator.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Taylor, Jr., and son, Timothy Fairley Taylor.

She is survived by son, Thomas J. Taylor, III and wife Jane of Bossier City, Louisiana; devoted daughter, Tami Taylor Johnston and husband Dr. Lamar Johnston of Choudrant, Louisiana; grandchildren, Dr. Jerry Lamar Johnston, Jr. and fiancée Eva Edinger, Holly Taylor Johnston Bailey and husband Steven Bailey; Anna Loftin Myers and husband Robbie Myers, and Joey Dansby; sister, Susan Fairley and brother, John Byron Fairley.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Chapel, P. O. Box 76, Elm Grove, Louisiana 71051.