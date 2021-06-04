Lynn Kennedy named ag economics, agribusiness department head

Writer: Johnny Morgan at jmorgan@agcenter.lsu.edu

The LSU AgCenter and LSU College of Agriculture have named P. Lynn Kennedy head of the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness.

Kennedy has served on the faculty of the department for 27 years and is the Crescent City Tigers Alumni Professor for Agricultural Economics.

He replaces Michael Salassi, who is now the AgCenter associate vice president and program leader of animal and plant sciences.

Kennedy received his bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University; his master’s at Oxford University in England, where he was a Rotary Foundation Graduate Scholar; and his doctorate from the University of Minnesota. All degrees were in agricultural economics.

Kennedy also served as a visiting assistant professor at Humbolt University in Berlin, Germany, before joining the AgCenter faculty.

“My research has been focused on international trade,” he said. “And what better place to be than here at the Mississippi River where soybeans from Iowa and Illinois pass right at our front door.”

The Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness has 13 faculty members, 135 undergraduate students and 20 graduate students.

The mission of the department will remain focused on teaching, research and extension, Kennedy said.

Kennedy’s appointment was effective June 1.