Lynn N. Lawrence

Bossier City ,LA – Funeral services for Lynn N. Lawrence will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Matt Rawle of Asbury United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA.

Lynn was born February 12, 1947 in Vicksburg, MS and passed away suddenly June 24, 2019 in Benton, LA. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Lynn retired as a claims agent from KCS Railroad, She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Cecil C. Lawrence, Jr.

Lynn is survived by her son, Patrick Lawrence; daughter, Susan Gamble and grandchildren, Chris Litty, Gracyn Lawrence, Rylan Lawrence and Mary Lakeyn Lawrence.

Honoring Lynn as pallbearers will be, Jimbo Newman, Doug Wroten, John White, Jon Stout, Shawn Bruton and Kent Hughes. Honorary pallbearers will be, Bobby Ritchie, Paul Hockett and Robert Lawrence.