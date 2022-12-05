The Governor’s Office of Disabilities Affairs will be
recognizing Lynn Stevens on Wednesday, December 7 th at 2pm in the Old State
Capital as part of the Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD)
Awards Ceremony. The Annual GOLD Awards is an opportunity for Louisiana to
pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability
community.
Lynn Stevens has been selected as this year’s Patsy Barrett Memorial Award
Winner. Patsy Barrett was a human rights activist, and initiated the GOLD Awards
in 1982 to recognize people who work for equality, justice and dignity for people
with disabilities. Ms. Barrett was also involved in policy development at the national
level and worked with leaders who helped formulate the Americans with Disabilities
Act into Federal Law.
“Ms. Stevens, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana’s Director of Workforce
Development, was selected for her leadership abilities and achiefvements as a
disability advocate. Her inspiration and positive changes in the community have
made North Louisiana a better place for all people”, said Lillian DeJean, Senior
Coordinator of Office of Disabilities Affairs.
This year’s program will be livestreamed on the Governor’s Office of
Community Programs’ YouTube channel, as well as shown on local public
stations across the state in the months following the GOLD Awards.
Other recipients of the 2022 GOLD Awards are: Distinguished Merit Award: Kathy
Dwyer, Metarie; Ken Vince Memorial Award: David Green, New Orleans; Educator
of the Year: Dr. Charles Michel, Gray; April Dunn Youth of the Year: Garrison St.
Martin; Family of the Year: The Billings-Roger Family, Baton Rouge; Volunteer of
the Year: Kathleen Cannino, Covington; Direct Support Person of the Year:
Rodricka Winn, Shreveport; Elected Official of the Year: Representative Rodney
Lyons, Harvey; Public Servant of the Year: Dr. John Schweitzer, Baton Rouge;
Service Provider of the Year: Family & Youth Counseling, Lake Charles; Veteran of
the Year: Sgt. Billy Robbins, Gonzales; and Employer of the Year: Families Helping
Familes of Southwest Louisiana.
For more information or questions on the GOLD awards, contact the Governor’s
Office of Disability Affairs at disability.affairs@la.gov or 225-219-7550.