The Governor’s Office of Disabilities Affairs will be

recognizing Lynn Stevens on Wednesday, December 7 th at 2pm in the Old State

Capital as part of the Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD)

Awards Ceremony. The Annual GOLD Awards is an opportunity for Louisiana to

pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability

community.



Lynn Stevens has been selected as this year’s Patsy Barrett Memorial Award

Winner. Patsy Barrett was a human rights activist, and initiated the GOLD Awards

in 1982 to recognize people who work for equality, justice and dignity for people

with disabilities. Ms. Barrett was also involved in policy development at the national

level and worked with leaders who helped formulate the Americans with Disabilities

Act into Federal Law.



“Ms. Stevens, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana’s Director of Workforce

Development, was selected for her leadership abilities and achiefvements as a

disability advocate. Her inspiration and positive changes in the community have

made North Louisiana a better place for all people”, said Lillian DeJean, Senior

Coordinator of Office of Disabilities Affairs.



This year’s program will be livestreamed on the Governor’s Office of

Community Programs’ YouTube channel, as well as shown on local public

stations across the state in the months following the GOLD Awards.



Other recipients of the 2022 GOLD Awards are: Distinguished Merit Award: Kathy

Dwyer, Metarie; Ken Vince Memorial Award: David Green, New Orleans; Educator

of the Year: Dr. Charles Michel, Gray; April Dunn Youth of the Year: Garrison St.

Martin; Family of the Year: The Billings-Roger Family, Baton Rouge; Volunteer of

the Year: Kathleen Cannino, Covington; Direct Support Person of the Year:

Rodricka Winn, Shreveport; Elected Official of the Year: Representative Rodney

Lyons, Harvey; Public Servant of the Year: Dr. John Schweitzer, Baton Rouge;

Service Provider of the Year: Family & Youth Counseling, Lake Charles; Veteran of

the Year: Sgt. Billy Robbins, Gonzales; and Employer of the Year: Families Helping

Familes of Southwest Louisiana.



For more information or questions on the GOLD awards, contact the Governor’s

Office of Disability Affairs at disability.affairs@la.gov or 225-219-7550.