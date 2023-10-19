MAD SCIENTISTS’ BASH RETURNS TO SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER

After a seven-year hiatus, Shreveport-Bossier’s most electrifying event is back and better than ever! Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Mad Scientists’ Bash returns at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023. This year’s event will feature live entertainment from Louisiana-favorite Windstorm! The Mad About Science Annual Fundraiser will take place at Sci-Port Discovery Center located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport.



In addition to dancing the night away with Windstorm, guests will enjoy a silent auction, special made-in-a-laboratory cocktail concoctions by Chase Boytim, science-related activities, and a Lab Coat Fashion Contest! The winner of the Lab Coat Fashion Contest will receive a beautiful moonstone diamond pendant donated by presenting sponsor Sid Potts, Inc. The Silent Auction will feature unique gifts, art, home décor, and more from local vendors. Attendees are encouraged to dress in explosive or electric cocktail chic or don a classic white lab coat and be prepared to be thrilled about the entire event experience.



Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in-person at Sci-Port Discovery Center or online at sci-port.org/madscientistsbash. Individual tickets are $150 per person and include admission, cocktails, dining, and live entertainment. Tables and sponsorships may also be purchased online or in person.



All proceeds benefit Northwest Louisiana’s ONLY science learning center, which is celebrating its 25-year anniversary. Contributions received through the Mad Scientists’ Bash will enable Sci-Port to begin a much-needed upgrade to its inventory of hands-on exhibits and experiences.

Sci-Port is a non-profit institution and relies on the help of its generous supporters to carry out its mission of providing STEM-based (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) educational opportunities for individuals of all ages. Annually serving more than 75,000 on-site visitors and in excess of 8,000 visitors through off-site outreach initiatives, Sci-Port has become one of the area’s most popular tourist attractions. Sci-Port has established a reputation for providing high-quality, entertaining, hands-on educational experiences designed to spark curiosity.



For more information about this exciting event or sponsorship opportunities, please call Ami Powers at 318-424-3466 or email apowers@sciport.org or fbaker@sciport.org.