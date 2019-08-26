Maggie Ford

Plain Dealing, LA – Reflections of Life – Sister Maggie Lee Ford was born on July 24, 1939 the 5th child of 9, to the parentage of the late James and Beatrice (Fedrick) Johnson of Ivan, La. She entered the presence of the Lord on August 14, 2019.

Funeral services were held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Greater Zion Baptist Church in Benton, LA. Interment followed at Ford Wilson Cemetery in Plain Dealing, LA. Visitation was held on Friday August 23, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home 305 Lincoln Street in Plain Dealing, LA.

Maggie was reared in the Ivan/Benton Community with her siblings and parents. She attended Aimwell Baptist Church until she moved to Plain Dealing with her Sister (late Gracie Mae Boneparte) she lived with her until her she met her husband.

She married Clyde R Ford of Plain Dealing on October 16th, 1962 and to this union six children were born. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

They moved to the St. Mary community, where they joined the St. Mary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor Robert Anderson. Where she served as an Usher for many years. Maggie was known and loved by many, she was a devoted and committed wife, mother homemaker, while raising her children she was babysitter many others and help raised them as her own. She was a devoted wife and mother and supported her children in all of their endeavors’.

She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband Clyde Ford one brother Lugene Johnson and two sisters Flora Roe and Grace Bonepart; one grandchild Baby Caleb Ford.

She will be truly missed by her children four sons; Melvin (Marva) Johnson of San Antonio, TX, Charles Ford (Sherry) of Vivian, La, Clyde Ford, Jr.’ (Patsey) of Louisville, KY, Tyrone Ford of Dallas, TX and three daughters Rosie Nell Ford of Plain Dealing, La, Donna Ford-Weaver (Damian) of Mesquite, TX and Tammy Lankford (Alex) of Dallas, TX.

She leaves; One Brother Dave Johnson (Mary) of Benton; four Sisters Lee Ethal Cuba and Della Mickens of Dallas, TX, and Judy Johnson of Bossier City, La and Maudie Walker of Benton, La; Twelve Grandchildren, LaQuint, Trennah, Sheenah, LaMarcus, Rontez (LaDora), Shavas (NaKesha), Domonique, Alex Jr., Raven, Donavan, Tavia, Tristan; Four Great-grand children, Harmony, Kayla , Journey ,Shavas, Jr.; and cousin, nieces, nephews and friends.