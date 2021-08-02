Mahlon Taylor

Mahlon was born in Mansfield, Louisiana on June 24, 1961. He graduated in Minden, Louisiana in 1979. He also went to trade school in Minden, Louisiana to be a mechanic. He worked for years at Pittman’s Metal in Minden, Louisiana and was working for a granite company at the time of his passing.



Mahlon loved to hunt and fish from the time he was old enough to know how and he loved his family as well.



Mahlon was preceded in passing by his mother, Celesta Taylor; and father, Billy Ray Taylor. He had a good heart and would do anything to help others if could.



Mahlon is survived by his loving wife, Tina Taylor; three sons, Charles, Lucas, and Kelly; brothers, Rodney Taylor and wife Shari, Keith Taylor and wife Sherry, and Shannon Taylor and wife Stacy; grandkids, Taylor, Mariana, Malia, Lance, Landen, and Camalia; nephews, Matthew, Jerad, Daniel, Dayton, Austin, Shepard, and Mason; niece, Celesta; great nephews, Jreadyn, Michael, Logan, and Myles; and great niece, Penelope.



May you rest in peace, Mahlon, until we meet again. You will be missed and forever in our hearts.



The family will receive guests for a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, August 5th, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.