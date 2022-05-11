Mailbox Improvement Week Arrives in Time for Spring Cleaning

The U.S. Postal Service is asking Louisiana homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 15–21.

The Postal Service makes this annual request because of wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year. Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our letter carriers and customers.

Some of the typical activities that homeowners may need to consider include:

· Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

· Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

· Remounting a loosened mailbox post

· Replacing or adding house numbers

If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, they must use only Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary, or locking full/limited-service mailboxes. Postal customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited. Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with their local post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength, and quality of construction.

For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, or answers to any other questions, please contact your Postmaster or the manager at your local Post Office.