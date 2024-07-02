Thursday, July 4, 2024

Majed A. Jeroudi, MD, joins WK Children’s Health Specialists

by BPT Staff
Majed A. Jeroudi, MD, has joined WK Children’s Health Specialists, part of the Willis Knighton Physician
Network. His office is located at 2032 Elizabeth St., where he will see patients on Mondays and Tuesdays. Dr.
Jeroudi treats pediatric patients with sickle cell and other blood and blood clot diseases as well as those with
cancer.

A native of Syria and a graduate of Aleppo University, Dr. Jeroudi completed his pediatrics residency at LSU
Health Medical Center and his pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at Emory University School of
Medicine in Atlanta.

Dr. Jeroudi has decades of experience helping children manage symptoms like anemia, jaundice, pain crisis
acute chest syndrome, fever and splenic sequestration.

Dr. Jeroudi accepts new patients and most insurance plans.

