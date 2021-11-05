Major General Jason R. Armagost will be the keynote Speakerat the Shreveport Bar Association Veterans Program

Shreveport Bar Association (SBA) will have Major General Jason R. Armagost speak at their annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon being held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport (15th floor) located at 416 Travis Street, in downtown Shreveport.



Maj. Gen. Jason R. Armagost serves as the Director of Strategic Plans, Programs, and

Requirements, Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

He is responsible for strategic planning, establishing requirements and programming advocacy for the

nation’s Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile force; B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers; MH-139

and UH-1N helicopters; the E-4B National Airborne Operations Center Aircraft; and Nuclear

Command, Control and Communications systems. He is also responsible for funding and requirements

for the modernization and recapitalization of strategic nuclear forces to include the Ground Based

Strategic Deterrent and the B-21 Raider, with a total budget exceeding $13.5 billion. Encompassing

more than 33,700 personnel, AFGSC provides combatant commanders with combat-ready forces to

conduct strategic nuclear and global strike operations.



Maj. Gen. Armagost graduated from the United States Air Force Academy and was

commissioned in 1992. He has served in multiple operational and training assignments and logged

more than 2,900 hours in the B-2A, F-16CJ, F-16CG, B-1B, B-52H and T-38A. His notable educational

and staff assignments include a fellowship at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at

Stanford University, California, and duties as the Chief of Nuclear Operations on the Joint Staff at the

Pentagon.Maj. Gen. Armagost commanded the 13th Bomb Squadron at Whiteman AFB, Missouri, the

5 th Bomb Wing at Minot AFB, North Dakota, and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Udeid Air Base,

Qatar. His operational assignments supported contingency operations during operations Desert

Strike, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel and

Deliberate Resolve.



Please join us on November 10, as we honor our SBA Veterans and all those who served our great

nation.