Major Walter Friend Hern, USAF, Retired (1974-1994)

Devoted husband and friend, Maj. Walter Friend Hern, USAF, (Retired), age 64 of Haughton, LA, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with B-cell lymphoma. Maj. Hern was born February 2, 1955 in Massillon, Ohio, son of the late Walter Franklin Hern and late Vivian Burnadetta (Carpenter) Hern of Kilbuck, Ohio.

Maj. Hern grew up in Navarre, Ohio where he graduated from Fairless High School in 1973. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and attended the USAF Academy where he graduated at the rank of officer in 1977. He was assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Aircraft Maintenance/Munitions officer for almost nine years, Aircraft/Munitions Explosive Ordinance Disposal for 3 years in England, and unit OIC Munitions Branch for 6 years in various locations abroad and stateside.

Maj. Hern was awarded many honors. Defense Meritorious SVC MDL, Meritorious SVC MDL, AF Commendation MDL w/Three DVC’s, Joint SVC Achievement MDL, AF Achievement MDL, AF Outstanding Unit and w/Two DVC’s, AF Organizational Excellence and in support of Operations Desert Shield/Storm. He also received National Defense SVC MDL w/One DVC, AF Overseas Short Tour RBN, AF Overseas Long Tour RBN, AF Longevity SVC and RBN , Small Arms Expert Marksmanship RBN w/One DVC and AF Training RBN.

Maj. Hern earned his Masters Degree in Political Science from the University of Utah in 1986. After his retirement from 21 years of active duty in August 31, 1994, he began a career in several small businesses. He began taking Tae Kwon Do and has earned after many years his 4th Degree Black Belt and his teachers ribbons. He spent many evening teaching students of all ages the art of Tae Kwon Do. He was also an active member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He met his loving wife, Janet Harward in 2003. They were married May 2, 2004 in Benton, LA. They owned the business Airline Lawn and Pool, Inc. for seven years before becoming permantly retired.

Surviving Walter is his wife of 15 years, Janet Hern; his brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, Andy and Linda Chambers of Wilmington, NC and many wonderful friends.

The family wishes to extend its most sincere thanks to the Willis Knighton Bossier North Health Systems for their tender care, the staff at WK Cancer Center and Dr. Tyler Lash, MD for their compassion and determination to fight for Walter.

A Celebration of Life and Military Funeral Honors will be held August 30, 2019, Friday at 10:30 am at Boone Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA with the Reverend Leon Boggs officiating.