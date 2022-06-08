Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana grants wish for local teen

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



On Wednesday, June 8, at the East Ridge Country Club, a shreveport teen got an experience of a lifetime all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.



Make-A-Wish surprised Nineteen-year-old Max White with his very own new bag and clubs. Then, Max and his dad played a round of golf with PGA TOUR Canada professional, and Louisiana State University letterwinner, Philip Barbaree. Barbaree’s personal caddy, Roy Lang III, caddied for Max during the round.



“I mean the stuff, the clubs and everything that’s not the real wish. Being here today is my real wish. I mean being able to be here and connect and talk to people and everything is just amazing that’s my real wish, to be alive,” said Max.



Max practically grew up on the golf course, having been introduced to the game by his father and brothers as soon as he could swing a club. He is an accomplished golfer in his own right, and he has competed in several tournaments around Shreveport and throughout Louisiana.



Max’s wish was for a shopping spree of golf accessories, and he recently selected a new bag and was fitted for custom Titleist clubs.



Currently, there are 25 children in our area that are patiently waiting for their wish to be granted.



To get involved with Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org/texgulf.



About Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana



Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is one of 59 chapters throughout the United States and its territories. Since our inception in 1984, we have granted nearly 10,000 wishes to local children. Serving every parish in Louisiana, Make-A-Wish will grant nearly 100 wishes in the state this year. By 2025, we will double the number of wishes granted annually.



We are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. This improves their quality of life and produces better health outcomes. A wish transforms the lives of children, their families, volunteers, supporters, medical professionals, and entire communities.



Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Since 1980, nearly 500,000 wishes have been granted to children in the U.S. and its territories.

