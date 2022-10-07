Make Your Vote Count, Help Make Bossier Proud

Mayor Tommy Chandler and the staff of Bossier City are asking residents in the Northwest Louisiana area to help the

Bossier win the People’s Choice of the official water Tank of the Year contest.



The nationwide contest, sponsored by TNEMEC, celebrates the innovative and creative ways they coat water tanks with

an annual Tank of the Year contest. Each year, tanks of all varieties from across the U.S. and Canada are nominated for this

coveted award.



“For the next two-weeks, our community has the opportunity to vote for their favorite water tank out of the hundreds

throughout the country,” said Mayor Chandler.

Casting your vote is easy. Residents are asked to go to https://tankoftheyear.com/ to log onto the site. Once there, scroll

down and click on Louisiana. Then click on Bossier City and a vote tab will pop pup. Click on vote and fill in your

information. It’s that easy.



Remember time is of essence so, please help make Bossier proud by casting your vote, because every vote counts.