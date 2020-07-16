Mamie Marie Hinkie Jones





Bossier City, LA – On July 15, Marie Jones passed away peacefully. A graveside service for family and relatives will be held for Marie Jones at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery, Haughton, LA. Rev. Calvin Hubbard will officiate the service.



Marie was born on January 29, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Mamie Ross Hinkie and Rev. Joseph E. Hinkie. The daughter of a college professor called to become a Southern Baptist minister, Marie attended many schools through Texas and Louisiana as the family moved to lead churches through the region. Marie and family returned to Shreveport-Bossier during her high school years and she graduated from Bossier High School having earned a number of college scholarships.



Her affection and love for William Dodwell Jones and World War II intervened and Marie married on November 29, 1944 before Dodwell departed for service in the U.S. Navy. Marie later joined her husband at the U.S. Navy Submarine Base in San Diego, CA. She often shared stories of their fears for the future while living in a small metal trailer under the camouflage netting that covered San Diego to disguise the military and weapons manufacturing operations. Marie returned to Bossier City when her husband shipped out to Pearl Harbor and worked as a weapons detonator inspector at the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant, the young couple both continuing to serve in their own way for the remainder of the war effort.



After World War II ended, Marie and Dodwell joined Fred S. Jones and formed Jones Brothers Company in 1948. Marie retired as Comptroller of Jones Brothers Company, Inc. and Jones Environmental, Inc. in 1995. Marie was proud to have built a family business that continues today providing for three succeeding generations her own family as well as the families of all that work together there.



Marie was a member of Barksdale Baptist Church for 81 years and dearly loved the fellowship and families she came to know and love through those years. Her deep faith in her Lord was sustained and renewed each time her friends and family gathered in celebration and service. Her spirit was lifted with each hymn and she sits at the piano now ready to remind us all to “Count your many blessings, name them one by one. And it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.”



Marie was predeceased by her husband William Dodwell Jones (2017), mother and father Mamie Ross Hinkie and Rev. Joseph E. Hinkie, eight brothers and sisters: Enez, Opal, Joe, W.H., Tom, Truett, Barton, and Minnie.



Marie is survived, loved, and missed by two sons: Donald Edward Jones and his wife Gay Lynn and William Joseph Jones and his wife Terri.

Five grandsons: Thomas (Camille), Jacob (Callie), Cameron (Emily), Gardner (Leslie), and Tyler Jones



Ten great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Grayson, Abigail, Annika, Evelyn, Lillian, Oliver, Dorothy, Cecile, and Palmer Jones



Honoring Marie as pallbearers will be her loving grandsons. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Jones Brothers Company, Inc. and Jones Environmental, Inc.



Memorial contributions may be made to Barksdale Baptist Church, 1714 Jimmie Davis Hwy, Bossier City, LA 71112 or the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, 7200 Desiard St., Monroe, LA 71203



Marie asks that all that knew and loved her live the best lives that they can, take care of their families, work hard and enjoy all that life brings (in particular pecans, divinity and tea cakes)…and please take care of Lake Bistineau.