Man arrested for possessing child pornography images

Joshua Stapf, 38, of the 5400 block of Barksdale Blvd. was arrested after a preliminary investigation by Sheriff’s detectives who applied for and received a search warrant for his home. Detectives say during their search they found several child pornographic images on his electronic devices. Also, during the search of the home, detectives found Schedule II (Methamphetamines) which resulted in the arrest of a female occupant, Chelsea Page, 32, of the 300 block of Methodist Camp Road in Minden.



Stapf was interviewed and arrested in the detective’s office on three counts of Sexual Abuse Images Involving Children.



This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.