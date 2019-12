A mobile home fire near Haughton Wednesday claimed the life of its resident.

The fire was located in the 2600 block of Barron Road just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An 83-year-old man, believed to be the homeowner, was located inside.

Firefighters from two Bossier Parish fire district and units from a rural Bienville Parish fire department responded to the fire. State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating the blaze.