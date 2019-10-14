Man dies in crash near south Bossier intersection

An elderly man died Monday morning in a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash in south Bossier.

John Brown, 79, of Bossier City, was pronounced dead at the scene on Bobbie Lane near Caplis Sligo Road.

Just before 8:30 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed Brown was driving a 2010 Polaris Ranger UTV on Bobbie Lane approaching the intersection of Caplis Sligo Road. The UTV exited the roadway and traveled through a fence before crashing into a tree.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.