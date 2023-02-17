Man killed in East Kings Highway wreck named

A Bossier City man mortally injured in a motor vehicle collision Thursday, February 16, 2023 has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Larry Conkle, 83, of the 300 block of Autumn Ridge Drive in Bossier City, was a passenger in a southbound vehicle in the 5800 block of East Kings Highway south of Southfield Road. Turning left just before 11:40 a.m., the vehicle was struck by a northbound truck.

Mr. Conkle was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 10:58 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which interested media should direct further inquiries.