Man killed in police encounter named

A man killed in an encounter with Shreveport Police late Sunday, April 23, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33, of the 2700 block of Waggoner Avenue, was killed during a traffic stop by officers in at Mansfield Road and Valley View Drive, in southwest Shreveport. The shooting occurred at 9:31 p.m. Taylor was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds at 9:57 p.m.

The slaying, Caddo Parish’s 24th homicide of the year, is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police, to which further inquiries should be directed.

An autopsy was ordered.