

Bossier City, LA – Marcus Edward Cooper, Jr. “Ed” was born May 18, 1936, to Col. M.E. Cooper and Mary Gill Cooper. He lost his battle with COVID-19 but won his victory in heaven on Thursday, April 9, 2020, one day after burying his wife, Minette.



Ed was born in Ruston, Louisiana but had the most wonderful life living all over the world as an Army Brat. He went to the University of Maryland in Munich, Louisiana State University and received a degree in Animal Science from Louisiana Tech University. While at LSU, he was member of SAE. He kept many of those early relationships alive his whole life.



One of the highlights of his youth was in 1950, when he was a member of the Camp Drake Equestrian Team and rode against the Japanese in the Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan.

Ed and Minette met while she was in her last year at LSU and she always found a football ticket for him. That sealed the deal. They would have been married 58 years on April 21. Ed spent most of his working life with the Farmers Home Administration. Farming and land were near and dear to him. He also worked for CGS Engineering and with Directional Services after retirement. Ed was on the Board of Directors of the CBB Water System, a member of the Civil War Round Table, The Krewe of Gemini and BPO Elks #122 in Shreveport. Minette and Ed were faithful members of Benton Presbyterian Church and previously Broadmoor Methodist.



Ed never met a stranger and would try to find a connection with everyone he met. He loved his life which was full of adventure and simple things. Here is a list of what he loved most: God and knowing His awesome power and control, his family and heritage, the U.S.A. and the military, all history, animals of every type, especially his squirrels, telling people how to do things, fixing broken things, saving things (junk), hunting, his military patch blanket, the lake with his family, his multitude of friends, scotch, SAE and the LSU Tigers. Ed was a true southern gentleman. He loved his wife and said, “Yes dear” a lot!



Ed was preceded in death by his wife; parents; in-laws, Dorothy and A.K. Goff and brother-in-law, Kennon Goff. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn and husband, Chris Goodwin, and their boys, Jake Goodwin and wife, Morgan, Matthew Goodwin, John David Goodwin and wife, Ashleigh, and Will Goodwin; son, Marc Cooper and wife, April of Van Alstyne, Texas, and their children, Christian, Carolyn Minette, Marcus, and Tessa Cooper; sisters, Anne Dyer and husband, Ross, Genie Marsalis and husband, Jimmy; brother, Tommy Cooper and wife, Marcie; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hoogland and husband, Jimmy and Stephanie Goff; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Honoring Ed as pallbearers will be his grandsons. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Don Sonnier, Charles Boone, Dr. Clint McAlister, Micky McDade, Gordan Van Hoose, Ken Kruithof and Bill Reyenga.



A private family graveside service will be held at Rose-Neath Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Thomas Reinowski of Benton Presbyterian Church officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the Benton Presbyterian Church at 115 Linton Road, Benton, LA 71006 in Mr. Cooper’s name.



“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28