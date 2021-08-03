Marcus Reno Chapman Jr.





Marcus Reno Chapman Jr. of Princeton Louisiana passed away quietly in his sleep on August 1, 2021, at the age of 94. Visitation will be on Wednesday August 4, 2021, from 5-7 pm. Service is on Thursday 10 am. Each will be at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton LA.



Marcus was born April 20, 1927, in Boyce, Louisiana. He was a jack of all trades but was known for his electrical maintenance work. He also served in the Navy during WWII and in the Air Force during the Korean War.



Marcus was a longtime member of Haughton United Methodist Church and was a founding member of A.C.T.I.O.N (Area Churches Together in Our Neighborhood) where he helped people sign up and distributed the food to the needy people of Haughton.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Essie Carraway Chapman, and his parents Marcus R. Chapman Sr., Clara Bergeron Chapman, and sister Lucille Wright.



Marcus is survived by his daughter Deborah Cross-Young (George) and son Marcus R. Chapman III (Amy).



Three grandchildren Ray Cross (Julie), Marcus R Chapman IV (Desiree) and Melissa Matthews (Anthony).



Eight great-grandchildren Warren and Samantha Cross, Morgan, Joshua, Reno, Alexander, Brennan Chapman, and Abigail Matthews.



His family would like to thank Savannah Grand, Passages Hospice and his sitter Connie Bales for all the loving care that they gave to our dad.

