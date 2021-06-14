Bossier City, LA – Services to celebrate the life of Marcy Ann Lewiston were held at 1:00 pm on June 12, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Yeager officiating. Inurnment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.



Marcy Ann, 81 of Bossier City, LA. passed away at home on May 28, 2021 at 8:00 pm.



Marcy was born in Bunkie, LA. on July 06,1939. She graduated from All Saints Episcopal School in Vicksburg, Mississippi and attended Centenary College.



She married Larry D. Lewiston on November 25, 1976.



Marcy had a career in office management for 28 years with the Trainer Surveys Corporation in Shreveport, LA. After her tenure at Trainer Surveys, she attained her Associates Degree at Bossier Community College. She had a passion for scrapbooking, gardening and traveling to Hot Springs where her and Larry had a condominium for 20 years.



She is survived by her husband Larry Lewiston; children David Brewster and wife Sandy, Dwain Brewster and wife Brenda, Tammy and Gene Sweet, Mark Lewiston and family, Lamon and Kim Keiffer; sisters, Alpha Lee Goins and Hubert and family, Carolyn Abele and family; grandchildren, Chase Brewster, Dylan Brewster, Clayton Sweet, Ashley Lewiston, Brandon Keiffer, Jonathan Keiffer and Josh Keiffer.

