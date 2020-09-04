Margaret Ann “Peggy” (Purcell) Lambard

Haughton, LA – Margaret Ann “Peggy” (Purcell) Lambard, was born on February 15, 1947, in Shreveport, LA to the late James O. and Mary Hill Purcell, and passed away on July 12, 2020.



A memorial service will be held for Margaret Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2:00 PM, held within the Chapel of Hill Crest Memorial, in Haughton. A Gathering of Family and Friends will begin at 1:00 PM until time of service.



Margaret graduated from Bossier High School in 1965 and graduated from Northwestern State University in 1969 with a B.A. in Business. She obtained her Master’s degree in Adult Education in 1978 from Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN. Margaret made her home in Haughton, LA with her husband of fifty years, Allen C. Lambard, Jr.



Mrs. Lambard is preceded in death by her parents, and her adopted son, David Allen Lambard. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Allen; sister, Mary J. (Purcell) Sampson of Arkansas; brother-in-law, Dr. Warren Lambard and family of Minden, LA; sister-in-law, Lisa (Lambard) Norman and family of Alexandria, LA; cousins, Ann Marie (Hill) Casso of Shreveport, LA, Carolyn (Hill) Grogan of Shreveport, LA, and Janet Hill of Shreveport, LA; nephew, James “Jimmy” R. Owens of Arkansas; and numerous extended family members and friends.

