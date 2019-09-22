Margaret Dowden

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Margaret Marlene Dowden will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Brother Monroe Mercer, of Greenacres Baptist Church, officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel.

Margaret was born on Crossett, AR to Emmitt and Iva Smith Pennington on August 31, 1937 and passed away on September 20, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was a wonderful wife to her husband for 48 years. She was beautiful on the outside as well as in. Margaret was very considerate of other people and she was kind. Margaret was a member of Greenacres Baptist Church for over 34 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Margaret is survived by her husband, Barney Paul Dowden, Sr., sister, Faye Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews she loved so much.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Jenkins, Ken Fryar, Wayne Scott, Richard Flurry, Kenneth Smith and Bill Tidwell.

Condolences may be shared by visiting www. hillcrestmemorialfh.com