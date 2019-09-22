Margaret Oneil Kilpatrick Johnson

Bossier City, LA – Services for Margaret Oneil Kilpatrick Johnson will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rose-Neath Chapel with visitation preceding at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery on Swan Lake Road in Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Pastor John Warner.

Margaret Oneil Kilpatrick Johnson was born on June 13th, 1928 near Arcadia, Louisiana. She was the youngest of her family by a span of ten years. Oneil grew up amongst her nieces and nephews on Sugar Creek, a place dear to her heart for the remainder of her life.

Her devotion to God and involvement with her church put her husband, C. I. Johnson, Jr., in an unexpected position: God called him to preach. For over forty years in ministry, Oneil stood by his side and served the Lord as Pastor’s wife, bookkeeper, pianist and more.

At 8:06 am on September 20th, 2019, Oneil was reunited with her waiting family. She passed away at her home surrounded by many of those who loved, treasured and cared for her. Now together in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ, Oneil was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters, mother, father, husband and one daughter.

Oneil leaves behind her son, Roger Johnson and wife Cheryl; daughter, Kathy Greer, and husband Bob; daughter, Kristen Reinart, and husband Brad; Grandchildren, John Warner, Carrie Long and husband Chad, Randy Warner and wife Rachel, Lauren Munoz and husband Josh, Nick Barry and wife Marianne, Miles Johnson, Jackson, Kennedy and Benjamin Reinart; ten great-grandchildren; Devoted nephew Larry Dandridge; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, all of whom she greatly loved.

Oneil also leaves behind her church family and her two dearest friends Ida McGirr and Virgil Woods. She loved you so much.

The family would like to extend special gratitude to Debra Gooden for her love and devotion to “Mrs. J” for the past year and a half. We also thank Gwenn Phillips for her patience and caring on the long nights. You two are now part of our family. Rachel Warner, Oneil’s granddaughter-in-law, was also an instrumental part of caring for her. Without you three ladies and God’s grace, our family could not have made this journey.

Thanks also to Dr. Bruce Brouillette, Patty, Karen, Karen and the rest of the staff along with the many who have been kind and gracious through during her last years.

“I Need No Mansion Here…Someday I’ll Walk on Gold..When They Ring Those Golden Bells” Rejoice because we know she heard those bells.