Margaritaville and Boomtown Casino hosts a signing ceremony for the US Army PaYS Program

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of Margaritaville Resort Casino and Boomtown Casino & Hotel, became an official partner with the United States Army PaYS program during a signing ceremony on Thursday, November 11, at 11AM in the Margaritaville’s Paradise Theater.

“As I’m sure veterans who are present today can contest, we have an obligation to those that serve and the communities in which they derive. Today’s ceremony is a celebration of just that. We’re here to reaffirm the Army’s commitment to training and developing leaders. That will contribute to our communities’ growing success. And we’re here to recognize the commitment to offer employment opportunities for transitioning soldiers,” said Caption Dragnett, Commander of the Shreveport Army Recruiting Company.

The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the US Army and a cross section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. PaYS Soldiers are guaranteed a job interview and possible employment after the Army with Margaritaville and Boomtown Casinos.

“I am very honored to be a PaYS partner employer and am excited about the opportunity it provides our company. We are proud to support the men and women who have sacrificed for this great country and are looking forward to having them join our team,” said Barry Regula, Vice President & General Manager of Margaritaville and Boomtown.

The PaYS Program aligns with the US Army Marketing and Research Group’s mission to reconnect America with its Army. The Partnership supports the Veterans Opportunity to Work (VOW) Act.

“It is great to honor these people that are in the military. I want to thank y’all for having this event today. To Barry Regula and Margaritaville, I appreciate all that you do for the military community. Thank you,” said Tommy Chandler, Bossier City Mayor.

Following the signing, Margaritaville Resort Casino thanked our veterans and active duty military members for their dedication and loyal service to our country by offering a Free Lunch Buffet at the World Tour Buffet from 11AM – 3PM.