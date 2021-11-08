Margaritaville and Boomtown Casinos to Host Signing Ceremony for the US Army PaYS Program

– Penn National Gaming, the parent company of Margaritaville Resort Casino and

Boomtown Casino & Hotel, will become an official partner with the United States Army PaYS program

during the signing ceremony on Thursday, November 11, at 11AM in Margaritaville’s Paradise Theater.



The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the US Army and a cross section of corporations,

companies, and public sector agencies. PaYS Soldiers are guaranteed a job interview and possible

employment after the Army with Margaritaville and Boomtown Casinos. The PaYS Program aligns with

the US Army Marketing and Research Group’s mission to reconnect America with its Army. The

Partnership supports the Veterans Opportunity to Work (VOW) Act. Barry Regula, Vice President &

General Manager of Margaritaville and Boomtown says “I am very honored to be a PaYS partner

employer and am excited about the opportunity it provides our company. We are proud to support

the men and women who have sacrificed for this great country and are looking forward to having them

join our team.”



To continue the celebration, Margaritaville Resort Casino will be thanking our veterans and active duty

military members for their dedication and loyal service to our country by offering a Free Lunch Buffet

at the World Tour Buffet on Thursday, November 11, 11AM – 3PM. A Veterans card or a valid Military

ID must be presented for access for the card holder and one guest. Margaritaville Casino & Resorts

award winning property provides an island-style escape. Named the Best Overall Property by Southern

Gaming Magazine multiple years in a row, they offer a relaxed luxury resort experience with non-stop

gambling, electrifying entertainment and four top-rated restaurants.