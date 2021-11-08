Margaritaville and Boomtown Casinos to Host Signing Ceremony for the US Army PaYS Program

– Penn National Gaming, the parent company of Margaritaville Resort Casino and
Boomtown Casino & Hotel, will become an official partner with the United States Army PaYS program
during the signing ceremony on Thursday, November 11, at 11AM in Margaritaville’s Paradise Theater.
The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the US Army and a cross section of corporations,
companies, and public sector agencies. PaYS Soldiers are guaranteed a job interview and possible
employment after the Army with Margaritaville and Boomtown Casinos. The PaYS Program aligns with
the US Army Marketing and Research Group’s mission to reconnect America with its Army. The
Partnership supports the Veterans Opportunity to Work (VOW) Act. Barry Regula, Vice President &
General Manager of Margaritaville and Boomtown says “I am very honored to be a PaYS partner
employer and am excited about the opportunity it provides our company. We are proud to support
the men and women who have sacrificed for this great country and are looking forward to having them
join our team.”
To continue the celebration, Margaritaville Resort Casino will be thanking our veterans and active duty
military members for their dedication and loyal service to our country by offering a Free Lunch Buffet
at the World Tour Buffet on Thursday, November 11, 11AM – 3PM. A Veterans card or a valid Military
ID must be presented for access for the card holder and one guest. Margaritaville Casino & Resorts
award winning property provides an island-style escape. Named the Best Overall Property by Southern
Gaming Magazine multiple years in a row, they offer a relaxed luxury resort experience with non-stop
gambling, electrifying entertainment and four top-rated restaurants.