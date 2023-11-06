MARGARITAVILLE RESORT CASINO CELEBRATES VETERANS DAY ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH OR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH

Margaritaville Resort Casino is proud to announce its special Veterans Day

celebration, dedicated to honoring our PENN Heroes. In recognition of their service and sacrifices,

we are offering a heartfelt thank you to our veterans with a special event on Friday, November

10th or Saturday, November 11th, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.



To express our gratitude and appreciation for the brave men and women who have served our

country, Margaritaville Resort Casino will be providing all PENN Heroes with a $20 food credit to

be used at any of our exquisite dining establishments. In addition, each veteran will receive a

complimentary Margaritaville Resort Casino Veterans Day t-shirt as a token of our respect and

admiration.



Our goal is to create an atmosphere of warmth, gratitude, and celebration for our local veterans

and active-duty military personnel. We invite all veterans to join us during these two days to enjoy

the following benefits: