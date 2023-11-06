MARGARITAVILLE RESORT CASINO CELEBRATES VETERANS DAY ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH OR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH

Margaritaville Resort Casino is proud to announce its special Veterans Day
celebration, dedicated to honoring our PENN Heroes. In recognition of their service and sacrifices,
we are offering a heartfelt thank you to our veterans with a special event on Friday, November
10th or Saturday, November 11th, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
To express our gratitude and appreciation for the brave men and women who have served our
country, Margaritaville Resort Casino will be providing all PENN Heroes with a $20 food credit to
be used at any of our exquisite dining establishments. In addition, each veteran will receive a
complimentary Margaritaville Resort Casino Veterans Day t-shirt as a token of our respect and
admiration.
Our goal is to create an atmosphere of warmth, gratitude, and celebration for our local veterans
and active-duty military personnel. We invite all veterans to join us during these two days to enjoy
the following benefits:
- $20 Food Credit: Each veteran will receive a $20 food credit to savor delicious meals at
any of our renowned restaurants.
- Free T-shirt: Veterans will receive a special PENN Heroes Veterans Day t-shirt as a
commemorative keepsake of their service and our appreciation.
Please note, you must be a PENN Play Member to receive these benefits.
Margaritaville Resort Casino is committed to giving back to those who have given so much for our
country. We look forward to welcoming our local heroes and their families for a memorable
Veterans Day celebration.
For more information, visit us at www.margaritavillebossiercity.com, log on to Facebook at
www.facebook.com/MargaritavilleBossierCity, find us on Twitter @Mville_BC or find us on
Instagram @margaritavillebossiercity.